Three days after getting a suspension letter and a fresh show-cause notice, the Member of Parliament from Patiala and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur on Monday lashed out at the Congress party for issuing a show-cause notice to her for alleged anti-party activities.

In her letter to Congress Disciplinary Action Committee Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, Patiala, she said, "at the onset, I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress Party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs. Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face Disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter".

She further said that the "Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was then Chief Minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this".

"Free to take whatever action you want to take"

"As per your show cause notice, I have always stood by my constituents. constituency and my state Punjab, and have taken up their issues regardless of which Government is in power. I hope you are aware that every Minister of a Congress Government in any state has to meet his department Union Government Minister, in this case, the BJP Government, to get their state's issues resolved", she said.

"This was done in the past Congress Government in Punjab and today I am sure that is being done by the Congress Government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the State and Union Government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not. As to action against me, you are free to take whatever action you wish", she said.

Preneet Kaur was suspended from Cong on February 3

Congress on Friday suspended former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's wife and Lok Sabha member from Patiala, Preneet Kaur from the party for allegedly "indulging in anti-party activities to help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

According to an official handout issued by the party Preneet Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP. Kaur has been given three days to show cause as to why she should not be expelled from the party

In a notice issued to Patial MP, the committee mentioned that they have received a complaint from Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. It also added that some other senior leaders from the party also shared the same view of Warring.