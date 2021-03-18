Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes who played the role of Lord Voldemort in the film saga, shared his opinion on the controversial series of tweets which were made by author J.K. Rowling. Many had called her tweets transphobic.

During an interaction with the U.K.'s The Telegraph the actor said that he personally felt the level of hatred which was aimed at the author were uncalled for. "I can't understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing," said Fiennes.

In June 2020, a series of tweets that Rowling had made came under fire. She had expressed a series of views independent of her own and not alienated to any kind of political or cultural ideology. Even after receiving backlashes from her fans and followers, JK Rowling had refused to bow down to a movement that she believed had been doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode 'woman' as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.

Various LGBTQ advocates had quickly issued statements against the author, and actors Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne both of whom had worked closely with the author had expressed separate viewpoints which were different from the ones made by the Fantastic Beasts screenwriter. Actress Emma Watson who had played the role of Hermione in the film had also tweeted at the time.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," Emma had tweeted.

Rupert Grint had issued a statement in response to Rowling's 3,600-word 2020 essay and said, "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."