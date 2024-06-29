You can take a mom out of India, but you can't take 'Indianness' out of her! And that's exactly happened with an Indian mom who was staying at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. An Indian woman was seen hanging out clothes for drying on the balcony of the luxurious hotel. A social media user named Pallavi Venkatesh took to social media to share a video of a lady drying out clothes.

Social media reactions

The person then pans the camera to another balcony where clothes could be seen left to dry out under the sunlight. "Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis," she wrote sharing the video. And ever since then, the video has evoked many reactions and comments. "Cloths need sun drying.... If hotels don't understand it, they are failing," wrote a user.

"It's fine dear I did it too, we had to dry our clothes," another user commented. "Hotel needs to learn and provide hanging spot inside the balcony. Maybe a drying rack or a few clothing lines that can be removed when not in need," read a comment. "Hotel's fault, frankly. User Experience is an ongoing thing," a social media user opined.

"Most people in the comment section clearly don't know anything about the Dubai heat. It will be dry in 10 min, even the dry cleaning service of the Palm can't beat that," another user wrote. However, there were many who condemned the lady for her actions and called it 'bad manners'.

"The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That's how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives," another social media user commented.

Hotel also reacts

"Making every country a ghetto," read a comment. "Indians show their indianness," another comment read. "This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in," read one more of the comments. However, what people failed to notice was how the hotel too responded in the comments section.

"Mom duties We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath)," the comment read. What do you think of this Indian mom drying out clothes like this. Let us know in the comments section below.