It has been less than a month since Vivo launched the V9 smartphone in India and the company seems to be working on a new variant already. Vivo V9 Youth is soon going to be launched as the handset's full list of features and specifications have been leaked online.

Slashleaks obtained the leaked specs sheet for the Vivo V9 Youth, which will serve as a downgraded version of the Vivo V9. This will be an apt move for the company to target budget-conscious customers who want the full-screen design with great selfie camera without spending nearly Rs 20,000.

Take a look at the leaked specifications of the Vivo V9 Youth:

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with Gorilla Glass 3 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4GB Storage: 32GB, expandable Rear camera: 16MP + 2MP dual camera with Bokeh, re-focus, AI HDR 4K video, AR stickers Front camera: 16MP f/2.0 aperture sensor Battery: 3,260mAh Software: Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch 4.0 Add-ons: Fingerprint scanner, 4G, accelerometer, gyro, ambient light sensor and standard connectivity features

Vivo V9 Youth, much like the V9 smartphone, will likely sport a bezel-less design with a notch on top of the display. The new design form is inspired by the iPhone X, but companies like Vivo and OPPO are making it easier to experience the new change in display ratio.

Vivo India

While it can be difficult to differentiate Vivo V9 Youth from Vivo V9, the core features will be a good way to identify each device. For instance, the Vivo V9 comes with a 24MP front camera and the rear camera combines 16MP + 5MP sensors on the back.

Under the hood, Vivo V9 packs a Snapdragon 626 chipset, which will give it an edge in terms of premium performance as compared to the Youth variant.

But it is surprising to see Vivo chose the "Youth" moniker for its next phone as it is something that OPPO has used in the past to bring the toned-down versions of its best phones in India. It's hard to guess how Vivo V9 Youth is going to be priced since it is a new variant, but we are guessing it will be on the lines of Rs 15,000 range to attract the masses.

There's no word on when Vivo plans to launch the smartphone and there haven't been any hints from the company on this news so far. That said, it is best to be cautious before fully believing the existence of Vivo V9 Youth at this moment.