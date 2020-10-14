In her first statement after she was released from detention on Tuesday evening, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the decision of abrogating Article 370 was weighing on her mind during her detention and that she will fight for the reversal of the decision.

She said in an audio message, "The black decision on that black day was impinging on my heart and soul during detention. Most people in J&K will be having the same feelings, nobody will forget the decoity and humiliation of that day."

'I demand the release of others who are still in detention illegally'

"We need to take back what Delhi Darbar took away (Article 370) from us illegally and in an undemocratic manner. Not only this, but the issue of Kashmir needs to be resolved too for which several Kashmiris have given up their lives. I know the path won't be easy but we need to continue with this struggle. Today, when I am being let off, I demand the release of others who are still in detention illegally," Mufti said in her message to the people.

She said the revocation of Article 370 in August last year was an illegal and undemocratic decision. "The people of J&K will have to fight unanimously for the reversal of this decision and for the resolution of the Kashmir issue which has taken thousands of lives. It is not going to be an easy task, but our steadfastness will guide us," she said.

The former Chief Minister also said that all those who have been put under detention in different jails across the country must be released.

Mehbooba, president of People's Democratic Party (PDP), was arrested on the eve of abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories on August 5 last year. Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained under the PSA but were released in March this year.