Cannes 2025 has kicked off with a bang! From Bollywood to Hollywood, stars have turned up the glamour, making head-turning appearances on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival.

On Wednesday night, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in style, thrilling fans as he attended the premiere of his upcoming film Mission: The Final Reckoning. As they walked the red carpet together, Tom Cruise was joined by his longtime collaborator and director, Christopher McQuarrie. The actor was seen taking selfies with fans and signing autographs. Enthusiastic supporters waved posters and memorabilia from Cruise's earlier films like The Last Samurai and Mission: Impossible II.

Tom received a standing ovation from fans that lasted over five minutes. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the actor warmly thanked the crowd.

Expressing his gratitude to the festival audience, Cruise said, "As a kid when we were growing up, I really couldn't even dream of something like this happening... I'm just very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise."

He also took a moment to praise his director, who has now helmed four films in the series.

"Every step of the way—what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you've gone beyond our expectations,"

Tom Cruise said, calling McQuarrie "absolutely brilliant."

"To be here in Cannes and have these moments as a kid, I couldn't have dreamed of something like this," he added. "I'm very grateful to have been able to entertain you with this franchise for 30 years."

For the Cannes Film Festival. Tom Cruise looked suave in a tailored tuxedo. His classic black-and-white ensemble featured a crisp white shirt, sleek black blazer, sharply tailored pants, a dapper bow tie and his signature black sunglasses, adding just the right touch of cool to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the film is set to hit theatres on May 23. Indian fans will get to see it early, with a release date of May 17, a full six days before its global release.