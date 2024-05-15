The Cannes Film Festival kicked off its 77th edition with a bang, presenting Meryl Streep with an honorary Palme d'Or and introducing Greta Gerwig's jury. The French Riviera event began with the screening of "The Second Act," a French comedy starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphaël Quenard, which received a warm reception.

Streep stole the show during the opening ceremony, receiving the festival's first lengthy standing ovation. Juliette Binoche presented her with the honorary Palme d'Or, and Streep, visibly moved, alternated between shaking her head, fanning herself, and dancing, as the crowd cheered thunderously. France celebrated the opening night of the 77th edition by welcoming a national hero — Messi, the four-legged star from last year's Palme d'Or-winning film Anatomy of a Fall.

Indian Celebs At Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted at Cannes in 2002 wearing a Neeta Lulla saree paired with elaborate gold jewellery. Since then, she has been a regular at the festival, dazzling audiences with her appearances year after year. The highly anticipated Red Sea Film Foundation celebrates the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, where Kiara Advani will be among the honorees, and will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. This exclusive gathering, amidst the backdrop of the French Riviera, will bring together six incredible women from across the globe to honour their achievements, both in front of and behind the camera. This event recognizes these changemakers who have contributed significantly to shaping a better entertainment industry.

Aditi Rao Hydari will grace the festival as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris. Shobita Dhulipala will be representing an ice cream brand on the French Riviera. Some new Indian personalities at the film gala will be RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Ankush Bahuguna and many more.

As Cannes progresses, attention will increasingly turn to the celebrities gracing the festival's renowned red carpet. Among those expected to make appearances are Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Nicolas Cage, and Barry Keoghan. The closing ceremony on May 25 will feature the presentation of an honorary Palme d'Or to George Lucas. The jury, led by actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, will also select the winners from 22 films across the globe. For the unknown, filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or in 30 years.

Cannes 2024 can be viewed on their official YouTube channel and website. Brut is also screening the event live internationally.