Actress Divya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer on Sunday, 12 July. She was aged 30. The news of her death has been confirmed by her relatives and friends on their social media accounts.

"You will be missed badly by your bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... your passion, your dream, your go getter attitude, your positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for you ...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...your bhaiya loves you and will always love you .You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," actor Sahil Anand confirmed the news with a message.

Divya Chouksey had acted in many serials and featured in commercials. In 2018, she wrote, acted and sung 'Patiyaale Di Queen'. The actress mad made her Bollywood debut in Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. Read our Interview with Her

"Mujhe bade dukh ke saath yeh batana padh raha hai ki meri cousin Divvya Chouksey ka cancer ki wajah se bohot chhoti si umar mein aaj nidhan ho gaya hai (It is heartbreaking to inform you all that my cousin Divvya Chouksey died at a very young age due to cancer)," her cousin Soumya Amish Verma wrote.

Before breathing her last, the deceased wrote the below goodbye-note on Instagram Minute.

Guys I have been hospitalised, not in the state to even talk, my cancer is killing me, pray for my easy passing. Sorry just unable to reply. love to all.

Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye," she had written.

Actress Niyati Joshi has expressed her condolence on Instagram and posted, "We never connected the first time . It took us months to know eachother ,to be good friends . Today we lost a beautiful soul who fought this terrible disease CANCER for 1.5 years . You were always a fighter ,passionate about everything that u stepped into , extremely talented , vivacious . You wanted to release your own music video ,which you did all by urself. You left us behind with some.beautiful memories . Your journey ended today but you will always be alive in my memories . Hope you in a better place DC . SAHIL DC NYT group will always be incomplete without you .Love you Rip. [sic]"