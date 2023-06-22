Robotic Process Automation (RPA) today stands at a staggering $7.2 billion industry in the US alone and is expected to reach $10.2 billion in the next 5 years. According to a report by McKinsey and Company, the RPA industry will have a global impact of $6.7 trillion by 2025. It is the quick progress of RPA within a few years that has fascinated Canadian techies like Kshitiz Nayyar to make the most out of it, not only in excelling professionally but to convince individuals and organizations to use it to stay relevant and move ahead in the direction that is the demand of the time.

Kshitiz is currently a Senior Consultant (Innovation & PMO Department) at Nutrien, Canada and he is also the Founder and Director of KNAYYAR INC, an IT consulting firm that helps to empower its clients with futuristic digital solutions. As per him, " RPA has not come suddenly out of nowhere. It was incepted somewhere in the '90s when organizations started using workflow automation and management tools for increased efficiency and accuracy." He continues, "Even the term 'Artificial Intelligence' coins back to 1956. And the emergence of the term 'Robotic Process Automation ' is dated back to early 2000."

Kshitiz's tech journey started at HCL Technologies BPO Services right after graduation). During his tenure there, he got the opportunity to travel to the UK to get trained in "BTC Star Zero Process'. Later he trained his team members in the same process. Because of his professional excellence at the workplace, he also received Achievers' Award for outstanding overall performance in the Process BTC Inbound, while working with HCL.

To pursue higher educational goals Kshitiz later moved to the United Kingdom for his MBA. He wrote his MBA Research paper on "Effectiveness of CRM in Indian Call Centers". He went on to do more professional certifications like Lean Six Sigma White Belt, Project Management Professional certification, Scrum Master Certification, Scrum Fundamentals certification, and Agile Coach certification to fine tune his knowledge and skills over several years. He has also gained experience in Agile and Waterfall technologies, Product Development Frameworks, and Project Management Tools. Moving to an entirely new region and making his own place and proving his professional capabilities in the new work culture was a tough task, but he proved his potential there as well.

His passion towards technology is because of his sheer passion for his profession. He says "RPA is a developing technology that relies on Workflow automation and Artificial intelligence and elevates these technologies to the next level to provide benefits to the business users." He acknowledges that at the initial stages, it is difficult to convince these users due to their inhibitions about the drastic changes it might bring to the system they are acquainted with. There is a fear of losing relevance in the new system. It is challenging to convince people that RPA implementation is not about eliminating the workforce, it only does away with redundancy, and with necessary training it will only help them become better at their jobs.

Kshitiz says, "My willingness to understand RPA and its benefits stems from the fact that this is the technology for the future. I have been able to convince my clients of its benefits and became their close business associate in directing different processes on the track of automation." He is backed by his extensive experience as a Senior Consultant, RPA Expert, and Product Owner in leading Canadian organizations like Nutrien, The Cooperators, OMERS, and Accenture. He has worked with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders throughout his career focusing on providing contributions in the field of RPA and Smart Automation. He has written several articles on RPA as

well. He has the desired expertise to aid the organization and every stakeholder to adapt to these revolutionary technological changes and increase the level of accuracy and efficiency to the level that matches the futuristic requirements.

In his several years of Information Technology career, Kshitiz has been a learner and an achiever with a knack for the latest technologies. A thorough professional, he understands his clients and is always ready to extend his time and expertise to come up with solutions that are apt for them in the longer run.