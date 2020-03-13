Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus or COVID-19, his office said in a statement. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the statement read, was felling well and would remain in isolation. The wife of the Canadian PM had returned after attending an event in Britain and shown mild flu-like symptoms.

Following the development, Prime Minister Trudeau has been placed under a 14-day quarantine. "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the statement added.

In a separate statement, Sophie Trudeau thanked people for their wishes and said that she will be back on her feet soon. "Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon...Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," she said.

In isolation, Trudeau starts work from home

Meanwhile, PM Trudeau has started working from home and spent his day in briefings, phone calls and video conferencing officials and speaking with other world leaders. He has dialled US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie's COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor," the prime minister wrote on Twitter this morning.

Brazil official who had dinner with Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten, who had met US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence last weekend, has tested positive for Coronavirus or COVID-19. Wajngarten, a Brazilian government spokesman, had met Trump Saturday and was pictured standing next to him and Pence at a state dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

In an official statement, the Brazilian government confirmed the development and said that "the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic has adopted and is adopting all of the necessary preventive measures to preserve the health of the President of the Republic and the entire presidential committee that accompanied him in the recent official trip to the United States."

However, when asked about it, Trump said that he was not concerned about it. "I did hear something about that. We had dinner together. We did nothing unusual. We sat next to one another for a period of time," the US president said while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.