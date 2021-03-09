The Canadian sitcom, Kim's Convenience that airs only in specific countries which have access to Netflix, will soon be ending after the fifth season.

The sitcom which is based on a Korean family living in Canada had initially been renewed for the sixth season, but the co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to end the show at Season 5. The season is expected to air in Canada and other specific countries on April 13.

Kim's Convenience tells the story of the Kim family members, who run a convenience store in Moss Park, located in Canada's Toronto. The show features Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Simu Liu, who is also set to lead the cast of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Kim's Convenience is based on Choi's 2011 play.

The team recently took to their social media handle and posted the following message. "Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim's Convenience. At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects," the producers said in a statement.

"Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special. Kim's Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world. Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season five is our finest season to date. It's been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim's family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you've given this show."

"Kim's Convenience has built a powerful and inspiring connection with audiences in Canada and around the world," added Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC.

"While we are sad to say goodbye to this beloved and groundbreaking show, we are incredibly proud to have been part of its journey and understand the producers' creative decision to wrap up the show at this time," said Catto.