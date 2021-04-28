The Canadian government has announced to provide help of 10 million Canadian dollars (About Rs 60 crore) to India to fight the situation that emerged following the outbreak of the worst Covid-19 wave.

Canadian minister Karina Gould tweeted on Tuesday night: "Announced today: We are providing $10 million through the @redcrosscanada to the @IndianRedCross to support people in India as they combat #COVID19."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday retweeted the tweet with the caption: "Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we're contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too."

India on Wednesday reported over three lakh fresh Covid-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day. According to the health ministry data, a total of 3,60,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

New Zealand provides assistance

New Zealand is providing support to India in response to the devastating Covid-19 situation facing the country, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday. "We stand in solidarity with India at this difficult time, and commend the tireless efforts of India's frontline medics and healthcare workers who are working hard to save lives," Mahuta said in a statement.

New Zealand will contribute 1 million NZ dollars ($719,000) to the International Federation of the Red Cross to assist India while they respond to the current surge in Covid-19 cases, the Xinhua news agency quoted her as saying.

Red Cross Help

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) is working directly with the local Indian Red Cross Society to provide oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other crucial medical supplies. The IFRC is also scaling up emergency operations across India by providing an intensified ambulance and blood service, and distributing personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to communities in need, Mahuta said.

"This is a distressing and challenging time for the people of India and we will work alongside the international community as we work to combat the debilitating impact of Covid-19 on the health of our people," she said, adding the New Zealand government will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist the Indian government.