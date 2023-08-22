Twinkle Khanna was recently spotted exiting a bank with a huge bag. Though the bag seemed empty, social media was quick to conclude. Twinkle seemed a bit taken aback by the presence of the paps in front of the bank. And now, netizens are having a field day coming up with some of the most hilarious reactions. Some are even crediting Akshay Kumar's OMG 2's commercial success behind Twinkle's bank visit.

Social media enjoying the video

"She looks like she just robbed the bank and is making a run to Canada," one user wrote. "Bag mein dher sara paisa hoga (has to be a lot of money in the bag)," another user wrote. "Ek bag bhar ke Paisa OMG2 jo mast chal raha (bag filled with money as OMG 2 is commercial success," a social media user said. "Twinkle ne aaj fd tudwadi lagta hai akshay ki movies chal nai rahi zada (Has twinkle broken her FD, Akshay's movies aren't working anymore)," another social media user took a dig.

Comments pour in

"The bag is empty. It is too lite the way she carried," one of the comments read. "Give me 1/4th of the money, I will survive," another one of the comments read. Akshay Kumar has often been criticised for holding Canadian citizenship. However, on the 77th Independence Day, Kumar took to social media to announce that he has received Indian citizenship. Akshay Kumar also renounced his Canadian passport. Taking to Twitter, Akshay had written, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! (sic)."

Despite a tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, OMG 2 has maintained its steady pace. The film stars Akshay Kumar in a guest appearance, Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.