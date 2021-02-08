It didn't take long for political watchdogs to take note of a diplomatic anomaly between India and Canada. As India supplies vaccine to the world, at a time when Canada craves for a vaccine, then why would the two countries not indulge in this expected humanitarian exchange?

Canadian Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, recently posted about asking the Standing Committee on Health if the Minister or PM Justin Trudeau had spoken to his counterpart Indian PM Narendra Modi about getting vaccine. To which the reply was a no. Canada is currently battling a second wave of infection.

Justin Trudeau & PM Modi

Ever since Justin Trudeau's visit to India, there has been enough spotlight and speculation on his personal relations with PM Modi. Both the nations' opinions on Khalistan and in fact their very definition on Khalistan, is to be blamed for this. Conspiracy theories apart, the nature of their relationship became clear along the way.

The deteriorating diplomacy reached an all-time low, when months before the outpouring of International celebs and their opinion on India's farm laws and farmers, it was PM Justin Trudeau who supported farmers protest. Naturally, that didn't go well with New Delhi.

Back then, many a political watchdogs pinned it down to a simple case of Trudeau trying to please his political vote bank back home. Punjabi diaspora constitutes a significant fraction of Canada. Soon afterwards, India flexed its muscle, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar skipped Canada-led Ministerial Co-ordination group of Covid-19.

Vaccine Maitri

Many a fields wherein the 'Made in India' stamp has been welcomed, especially in the IT sector in the 2000s that was envied by the world. Come to 2020, it was India's pharmacy sector that is coveted by the world. Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, last week, spoke about 25 nations queuing up for Indian vaccine.

The processes to supply vaccine doses to these 25 countries are currently at different stages, but all the nations are in the pipeline. This excludes the list of 15 nations that have received the Indian vaccine already. Otherwise, plans are afoot in India to commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Canada.

Under the Vaccine Maitri programme, the nations that received Indian vaccine mostly recently, are Kuwait, Barbados, Dominica, Algeria, South Africa, among others. So far, only two vaccines have received regulatory nod in India, first being Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.