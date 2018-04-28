Haven't we all wished to remember our dreams? According to a new research from the University of Adelaide, Australia, consuming vitamin B6 supplements before going to bed can make you vividly recollect your dreams.

For the research, 100 participants from around Australia were observed. These participants took high-dose vitamin B6 supplements before going to bed for five consecutive days. Researchers said that the participants reported that they can remember their dream better compared to the time before taking the vitamin.

"Our results show that taking vitamin B6 improved people's ability to recall dreams compared to a placebo," said study co-author Denholm Aspy, according to reports.

The study, which was published online in the journal Perceptual and Motor Skills, further shows that Vitamin B6 neither affect the vividness, bizarreness or color of their dreams nor other aspects of their sleep patterns.

"This is the first time that such a study of the effects of vitamin B6 and other B vitamins on dreams has been carried out on a large and diverse group of people," Aspy added.

One of the participants also said that with time the dreams became clearer and easier to remember.

The researchers said that remembering your dream can actually be useful, as the time (which is as much as six years for a normal person) can be used more productively.

"For example, it may be possible to use lucid dreaming for overcoming nightmares, treating phobias, creative problem solving, refining motor skills and even helping with rehabilitation from physical trauma," Aspy added.

Lucid dreaming is a state where you know you are dreaming while the dream is still happening.

"In order to have lucid dreams, it is very important to first be able to recall dreams on a regular basis. This study suggests that vitamin B6 may be one way to help people have lucid dreams," Aspy said, as reported.