The promo of the upcoming episode of 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna' is all set to air. The second episode will have Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan as the guest. Alia, who has never shied away from talking about her past relationships, chose to not answer when asked about her exes. It is not a secret that Alia was once in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Alia refuses to answer

Bhatt was also linked with Varun Dhawan, but the two never chose to speak about it. Now, on the chat show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle, Kajol asked Alia if being friends with one's ex is a red flag. Never the one to dodge questions, the National Award-winning actress was quick to say, "Can we please move on?"

Alia was dating Sidharth Malhotra soon after Student of the Year. What went wrong in their relationship remains unknown, as the couple never washed their dirty linen in public. Soon, she was linked with Varun Dhawan. But the two always remained tight-lipped about it. Alia is now happily married to Ranbir Kapoor and even has a daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The first episode of 'Two Much' had Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on the couch. Salman Khan told Twinkle Khanna that he will not adopt but will have kids someday. "Children, I will have one day. Soon," he said. Khan further added, "Whenever... It's just that eventually, one will have kids but... let's see. God willing."

Salman on having children

Talking about who would take care of the kids once he ages, Khan said that the kids in the family have grown up and can take care of children. He added that even the small kids in the family will grow up by the time it happens.

"And there is a whole village, a whole zilla (district) to take care of the children. You know, there are women in the family. Now Alizeh has grown up and Ayaan has grown up. And now we have Aayat. By the time I have kids, even Aayat will be able to take care of the kids," he said.