As the global tobacco epidemic continues to claim a life every four seconds, public health experts are increasingly looking beyond conventional methods for solutions. Cigarette smoking, the most prevalent form of tobacco use worldwide, is responsible for more than eight million deaths annually. While nicotine replacement therapies and counselling remain standard approaches, relapse rates remain high — prompting questions about the deeper roots of addiction.

According to Vikram Manikya, Director of the Wellness Programs Desk at The Art of Living International Centre, the challenge of quitting tobacco lies in its impact on the brain. "Tobacco is one of the most relapse-prone substances because it rewires the neural circuits," he told Internatinoal Business Times on the occasion of No-Tobacco Day observed annually on May 31.

Emerging evidence suggests that spiritual practices — including yoga, meditation, and breathwork — may offer significant support in helping individuals manage cravings and sustain recovery. These methods aim not only to reduce stress and physical dependency but also to foster a sense of purpose, connection, and self-awareness.

Yoga and breathwork: Addressing cravings at their root

Yoga practices have long been recognised for their therapeutic benefits. In the context of addiction recovery, specific postures like Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), and Matsyasana (Fish Pose) are believed to aid in detoxification and restore lung capacity. These practices work by reducing stress and regulating the body's response to cravings.

Complementing this, pranayama (breathing exercises) such as Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing), Kapalabhati, and Bhramari help calm the nervous system and alleviate the anxiety that often triggers tobacco use. These breathing techniques increase oxygenation, reduce emotional turbulence, and support mental clarity — key factors in relapse prevention.

Sudarshan Kriya and the role of rhythmic breathing

One technique gaining attention for its role in tobacco de-addiction is Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY), a guided rhythmic breathing practice developed by the Art of Living Foundation. Several studies suggest that individuals who incorporate SKY into their routine report reduced tobacco cravings and improved mental well-being.

A study published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences found that 21% of participants who practised SKY and pranayama over six months were able to significantly control their tobacco habits. The practice is credited with enhancing emotional resilience and reducing stress-induced triggers.

The Art of Living's "Quit Tobacco" program integrates such practices with community support and spiritual reflection, offering an alternative approach to habit change.

Meditation and spiritual insight in recovery

Meditation, often used in tandem with breathwork, plays a key role in supporting long-term recovery. Regular practice increases mental focus, emotional regulation, and self-awareness. By helping individuals observe their thoughts and urges without attachment, meditation allows for a gradual disengagement from addictive behaviours.

"Addiction is not just a physical dependency — it's a pattern of thinking and emotional response," explains Manikya. "Meditation resets the mental landscape."

Spiritual wisdom, too, can act as a motivator. "Either fear, greed, or love can help one quit a bad habit," says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation. "But a commitment made out of love — to a parent, friend, or oneself — can sustain lasting change." He advises making small, manageable commitments rather than lifetime vows to improve chances of success.

Beyond individual practices, a strong support system is crucial. Group activities such as Satsang (collective singing), Seva (service), and peer engagement provide a sense of belonging and reinforce positive habits. When individuals find meaning through service or shared spiritual pursuits, the hold of addiction can weaken.