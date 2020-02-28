Kia is having a good run after launching Seltos and Carnival and gearing up to launch the third product Sonet in August 2020. Kia Seltos a mid-SUV segment sold 15000 cars and Kia Carnival a MUV segment that is a competitor for Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo and NEXA XL6 pre-booked with whooping 450 cars considering the price segment in January 2020.

Kia Sonet close to production model which was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 is set to enter the most competitive segment sub-4 meter SUV Segment in India with KIA signature design and expected to price from 7.00 lakh a notch higher than the rivals Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV 300, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Venue.

Sonet will borrow its powertrain from Venue probably with a tuned versions. So we can expect two petrol engines 1.2-litre Kappa unit and the 1.0-litre TGDi unit and a detuned version of the Kia Seltos 1.5-litre CRDI Engine with a BS6 compliant. We also expect a manual and an automatic option as well

Sonet will spectacular "tiger nose" Grill with projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lights. It will also get a roof rail, dual-tone color options, and 8-inch infotainment with apply car play and Android Auto and navigation system. Expect Bose premium audio system, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, UVO connectivity, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD to name a few.

Watch the first TVC here.