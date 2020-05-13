The trailer of Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original series, was recently released online and in no time, social media went abuzz for all good things about its concept, characters, cast, and intrigue factor.

Paatal Lok is a police-based crime thriller written by Sudip Sharma and follows a washed out cop in his venture into a twisted case surrounding the attempt of an assassination of a prime time journalist.

One of the main reasons that the creators set up the plot in Delhi was that it's the apex of the Indian political scene and where the power centers lie. Sudip said that 70 per cent of Paatal Lok had been shot at actual locations in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Rohtak.

The makers of the show give us a glimpse into what their idea was behind the creation of the show. They said that they wanted to explore different cultures, perspectives, and tales from various regions, as well as the divides.

Their point is to bring to the audience what they possibly don't know about, or at least in a manner, what they haven't seen. And going by its growing popularity, many people have been of the opinion that Paatal Lok may beat OTT shows like Mirzapur and Sacred Games to be the biggest OTT show ever. However, it remains to be seen if Paatal Lok could overcome every hurdle in its path.

Meet all the main characters of Paatal Lok

Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary

Washed out but unwavering from his line of duty, Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary will teach you a brilliant lesson in the game of survival.

Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra

Watch the versatile actor Neeraj Kabi take you through the rise and fall of the fourth estate in Paatal Lok. The trailer gives you a glimpse but there's a lot more to him.

Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi

Ruthless serial killer Hathoda or Vishal Tyagi with a dark past? Watch Abhishek Banerjee play the scariest antagonist the world has seen in the series.

Jagjeet Sandhu as Chaaku

Cold-hearted or simply passionate about his knife? Jagjeet Sandhu plays a remorseless killer Tope Singh a.k.a Chaaku in Paatal Lok.

Aasif Khan as Kabir M

Hiding his true identity to achieve a larger scheme or vying to survive in a cruel world? Asif Khan as Kabir M will make you question the truth in Paatal Lok.