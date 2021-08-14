Several previous studies had suggested that animals have the ability to recognize numbers. However, until now, it was unclear on the limit of their numerical understanding. And now, Silke Goebel, an associate professor in psychology at the University of York has revealed that the numerical ability of animals like dogs and honeybees could be very similar to the capability of a ten-month-old infant.

Counting is the unique capability of humans

Even though animals like dogs, hyenas, and honeybees understand the concept of numerals, counting is one trait only possessed by humans. The ability to count has helped humans in conducting trade, which ultimately resulted in the development of civilizations. However, the numerical ability of animals is different, as they may be aware of numerals, but they could not understand the concept of calculation as their brains are small.

While counting, humans will use language and count ''one, two, and three.'' However, this way of counting is not possible for infants, and it is in the same manner that animals recognize numbers. It means they can only detect number changes between one and three, like when one item is removed from a group of three, Metro reports.

The ability to understand numbers will help animals find their food as well. As some animals can understand the concept of numbers, they can go for the opportunity where there's more food, rather than less.

Limitation of animals

Another study conducted by PNAS suggests that only human children and adults can understand the number differences at a ratio. However, animals can respond to the approximate number of elements through sight and sound.

The research asserts that humans and animals do share some numerical abilities in common, but homo sapiens have an advanced brain, and it helps us to calculate and make smarter decisions than animals.