As part of the ongoing campaign against encroachers of the state land, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday demolished some portion of the wall of the residence of National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar near the airport here, claiming it was built on state land.

Officials said the outer wall and the main gate as well as the entry of the guard room of Sagar's residence in the Humhama area on the outskirts of the city were demolished as part of the administration's action against the encroachment on state land.

Sagar, a former minister, or his family were not present in the house at the time of the demolition, the officials said.

The National Conference condemned the action, saying it smacks of political vendetta.

"JKNC condemns the dismantling of the outer wall at Party General Secretary @AliMSagar_'s house at Humhama. Such actions of the Government smack of political vendetta, and the misuse of Government machinery for the same," the party said in a tweet.

Ex-ministers among many politicians grabbed state land

Over 30 politicians of different political parties, including former ministers and legislators, have been identified as grabbers of state land in the Revenue Department's preliminary exercise for recovering government lands in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territory Government has directed all the 20 Deputy Commissioners to remove all encroachments from the State and community (kahcharai) lands and retrieve the same before 31 January 2023.

Most of these land-grabbers have built residential or commercial structures on the encroached State lands.

According to official documents, senior National Conference (NC) leader and former Minister of State, Sajad Ahmad Kichloo, his brother Tanveer Kichloo and other relatives have grabbed 20 kanals of the State and Forest land in Khasra No: 249 of village Sunjwan, Tehsil Bahu, in Jammu district.

Senior Gujjar leader, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, who functioned as PDP's MLA and Minister before shifting to Apni Party, has grabbed 3 kanals and 12 marlas of State land for his banquet hall in Khasra No: 1089 of village Chowadhi, in Tehsil Bahu of Jammu district.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Abdul Majid Wani has grabbed three kanals of State land for his residential house in Khasra No: 264 of village Channi Rama in Tehsil Bahu of Jammu district.

PDP leader late Shanti Devi, who passed away on 21 May 2017, has been shown in illegal possession of 6 kanals of State land in Khasra No: 95 of village Sidhra, tehsil and district Jammu.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's two brothers, namely Nissar Azad and Sajad Azad, have been shown in illegal possession of 6 kanals of State land for residential houses in Khasra No: 12 of village Sunjwan, Tehsil Bahu, district Jammu.

Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Abdul Gani Kohli, has grabbed 16 kanals of State land in Khasra No: 264 of village Channi Rama, Tehsil Bahu, district Jammu, for the purpose of the establishment of an educational institute.