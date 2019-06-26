Camila Cabello has officially split from her coach boyfriend Matthew Hussey. Interestingly, the timing of Cabello dropping her new single, Senorita with Canadian hunk Shawn Mendes has set the speculation meter running! Reports state that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's closeness could have caused the split.

As per a source who spoke with The Sun, "Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way." The source also added, "This is, of course, going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though."

Camila and Matthew started dating each other back in 2018. It was confirmed in public when the two made their first appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Speaking about their relationship, Cabello was quoted as saying, "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life." She had further added, "Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one — the kind of introverted, shy one — and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been friends for a long time now. Senorita is not their first collaboration together as they have previously also worked together. In the latest song though, they play lovers, her a waitress and him a mysterious motorcyclist who is very smitten by each other. Ever since the music video has been dropped, people have commented on their undeniable chemistry. Be it their sultry dance or their passionate romance, their chemistry has been noted and it sure is sizzling.

Hence, it is not surprising that fans and everyone actually, are assuming that there could be something more than friendship brewing between them. Well, let's wait for either Shawn or Camila to be the one to comment on the same!