Singer Camila Cabello is gearing up to kick-start the tour for her highly-anticipated album The Romance, as anticipation and excitement reach fever pitch. She has announced the dates and venue details.

Camila Cabello brings Romance to life with her Album Art Living Museums activation where fans can unlock the artwork from the Romance packaging at various album inspired exhibits in 50 locations worldwide, including New York and Los Angeles. This is a first for the superstar, as she unites eras by inviting true interaction in a live venue.

Romance represents the height of Camila's singing and songwriting prowess thus far. Highlighted by her vulnerable writing and instantly recognizable voice, it unfolds as a journey into her most intimate thoughts on relationships, heartbreak, and love—filtering her experiences into a bold body of work.

The singer delivers on each track, especially the powerhouse collaboration My Oh My [feat. DaBaby] where she teams up with hip-hop's biggest breakout star of 2019 for a boundary-breaking banger. From Shameless through the finale First Man, this is Camila at her most poignant, passionate, and powerful. This is Romance.

Tickets have gone on sale for The North American leg of The Romance Tour in 2020. Promoted by Messina Touring Group and presented by Mastercard, Camila's very first arena headlining tour visits hallowed venues such as Staples Center on August 7, Madison Square Garden September 18, and more before wrapping up in her hometown of Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena September 26. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album.

Here is the schedule list of The Romance tour:

1 Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
2 Friday, July 31st, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena
3 Saturday, August 1st, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center
4 Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
5 Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
6 Friday, August 7th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
7 Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
8 Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
9 Friday, August 14th, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
10 Sunday, August 16th, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
11 Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
12 Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
13 Friday, August 21st, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
14 Friday, September 4th, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
15 Saturday, September 5th, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
16 Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
17 Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
18 Friday, September 11th, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden
19 Saturday, September 12th, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell
20 Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
21 Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
22 Friday, September 18th, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
23 Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
24 Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena
25 Friday, September 25th, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
26 Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena