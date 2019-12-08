Singer Camila Cabello is gearing up to kick-start the tour for her highly-anticipated album The Romance, as anticipation and excitement reach fever pitch. She has announced the dates and venue details.

Camila Cabello brings Romance to life with her Album Art Living Museums activation where fans can unlock the artwork from the Romance packaging at various album inspired exhibits in 50 locations worldwide, including New York and Los Angeles. This is a first for the superstar, as she unites eras by inviting true interaction in a live venue.

Romance represents the height of Camila's singing and songwriting prowess thus far. Highlighted by her vulnerable writing and instantly recognizable voice, it unfolds as a journey into her most intimate thoughts on relationships, heartbreak, and love—filtering her experiences into a bold body of work.

The singer delivers on each track, especially the powerhouse collaboration My Oh My [feat. DaBaby] where she teams up with hip-hop's biggest breakout star of 2019 for a boundary-breaking banger. From Shameless through the finale First Man, this is Camila at her most poignant, passionate, and powerful. This is Romance.

Tickets have gone on sale for The North American leg of The Romance Tour in 2020. Promoted by Messina Touring Group and presented by Mastercard, Camila's very first arena headlining tour visits hallowed venues such as Staples Center on August 7, Madison Square Garden September 18, and more before wrapping up in her hometown of Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena September 26. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album.

Here is the schedule list of The Romance tour: