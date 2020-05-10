When the evening of 31st December 2019 had elapsed, most of us woke up the following day with quaint but very usual hopes and expectations, to watch the rose-pink sky change color as it dawned and announced the beginning of a new decade. A new decade signifies that people are now, more than ever, looking forward to rapid progress and anticipating technological advancement. As many techniques and methods become obsolete, newer and previously unknown industries are formed, jobs are created and methods are introduced. One of these recently introduced industries is e-Commerce.

Two young budding entrepreneurs from the UK met and realized the untold and tremendous potential e-Commerce held. Their far-sighted vision for a future with this industry hit the bull's eye when they together founded The Normal Company. The Normal Company is a platform built specifically to help global brands accelerate their growth so that they can scale new heights.

Curious as to how the process works, we interviewed these Marketing Wizards to enlighten us more about the "new normal" they are establishing with The Normal Company.

According to Cameron Farthing - one of the co-founders of The Normal Company, all businesses tend to find themselves in a plateau phase after a given time. They are unable to shatter the seemingly fragile ceiling suffocating their business. This is what they call a "growth limbo". At The Normal Company, Cameron and his partner Myles Broom - who is also the other co-founder of this agency, work with their clients at an interpersonal level to pull them out of the limbo. If their client is cruising safely at a multi 6 figure revenue level, they catapult the business to where it even surpasses 7 figures, that too, in a time period where it was impossible for the client to have scaled these heights alone.

Since its inception, the company has enabled many businesses to harness their untapped potential and generate exceedingly high revenues. They make this possible through digital marketing strategies including, targeted advertising on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

According to them, their agency's systematic and organized approach to expand sales reveals the exceptional capabilities of a brand and where it should be performing.

Myles believes that if a brand has a well-established brand following, a profitable product with a targeted market, wherever it stands, it can and should always be on a hunt to look for more opportunities to grow.

"It all comes down to systems, and most brands have good ones, but they should be pushing for the best, especially with e-commerce becoming more and more saturated as each year goes by. Brands that play it safe will find things get harder for them as we move into 2021 and beyond unless they are firing on all cylinders and pushing boundaries," stresses Myles.

They claim on their website that "they would skyrocket your sales to the stratosphere". So we shouldn't be surprised when their clients find difficulty in breathing after witnessing the phenomenal outputs. The lack of oxygen in the stratosphere should account for that, shouldn't it? Or is it the paralyzing awe that they're struck with? They would know better, but whatever it is, it sure is worth taking the breath away!