At a time when geopolitics has gone for an unpredictable spin, it is arts, culture and academics that can bring the nations and their bright minds together. On September 24, 2021, Quad partners Australia, India, Japan and the United States announced the Quad Fellowship: a scholarship program designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists. So calling all Indian Masters and PhD students to apply for the Quad Fellowship.

Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative, operates and administers the fellowship program in consultation with a non-governmental taskforce, comprised of academic, foreign policy, and private sector leaders from each Quad country.

What is QUAD?

An acronym for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Quad is a forum comprising four nations, United States of Ameirca, India, Australia and Japan. One of the main objectives of the forum is to work towards a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region.

The program sponsors 100 exceptional American, Japanese, Australian and Indian master's and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to study in the United States. The fellowship aims at developing a network of science and technology experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration in the private, public, and academic sectors, in their own nations and among Quad countries.

Benefits galore

The Quad Fellowship offers a combination of financial benefits, cross cultural exchange, networking, and content programming. Quad Fellows will receive a one-time personal award of $50,000 for study in STEM master's and doctoral programs in the United States. Fellows can apply separately for additional needs-based funding up to $25,000 to support completion of their academic study subject to conditions.

Are you eligible?

The applicants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application submission. Be citizens or legal permanent residents of Australia, India, Japan, or the United States. The applicants must also have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a STEM field by August 2023.

Subject to fulfilling the above three conditions, if the applicant has a demonstrated record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level, they may go ahead and apply. If applicants are currently enrolled in a Master's or PhD program, they may apply if they will be enrolled in a qualified academic program during their time as a Fellow (i.e, August 2023 – May 2024).

Be the inaugural class of Quad Fellow

Those who tick in all the right boxes can complete the online application form, the deadline for which is June 1, 2022 at 5pm EST.