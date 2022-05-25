In a significant development for all the gamers, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to launch later this year on October 28. This will be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot and will be developed by Infinity Ward, which created the original version Modern Warfare trilogy (2009-11). The confirmation of the release date came with the revelation of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II artwork trailer, which gave a glimpse at some of the iconic characters in this game

Activision has already hinted towards the build-up of more character to Modern Warfare II's release. However, the inclusion of the following Task Force 141 members has been confirmed. Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon "Ghost" Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces will be part of the Task Force 141 members.

The released trailer does not showcase any gameplay footage. Earlier this year, Call of Duty posted on Twitter that Infinity Ward is working on a sequel version to MW 2019 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), alongside a new Warzone battle royale experience with a sandbox mode. As per reports, both of these upcoming games will run on a new game engine.

Past reports have indicated a financial hit in the first quarter of 2022 after observing a decline in demand for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released last November. Activision reportedly claimed that Vanguard's World War II setting could not gain much attention and interest from gamers.

Reduced engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone was also observed. Reportedly, Activision had sales of $1.48 billion (roughly Rs. 11,469 crores) in the first-quarter ending in March. This reportedly decreased its net income from $619 million (roughly Rs. 4,796 crores) in Q1 2021 to $395 million (approximately Rs. 3,060 crores). Activision would hope to improve its sales with the return of the beloved Modern Warfare franchise. However, there is no confirmation about the platform; the sequel is expected to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.