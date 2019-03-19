PUBG Mobile managed to unlock a new genre of mobile gaming in many markets such as India by attracting millions to its battle royale shooter gameplay. But it couldn't remain unchallenged for long as Fortnite and Knives Out debuted on the mobile platform, generating more revenue than PUBG Mobile. But there is another rival in the making that poses an even bigger threat PUBG Mobile.

The iconic battle royale shooter game, Call of Duty (CoD), is now ready to make its way into the mobile space after a successful run on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. By launching Call of Duty Mobile, Activision's popular title is in for a huge win with its loyal fan base. Instead of being confined to where the PC, Xbox or PlayStation is, CoD Mobile will let players enjoy the gameplay on the go.

The official Call of Duty Mobile trailer promises intense gameplay, borrowing most of the CoD experience from its existing platforms. Call of Duty Mobile also includes multiplayer modes such as Free4All, Search & Destroy, Team Deathmatch and Frontline. Players can also play as iconic CoD characters like Price and Ghost and go on solo combat against zombies. Call of Duty Mobile also gets classic maps such as Nuketown and Crash.

"Call of Duty Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together the maps, weapons and characters from across the Call of Duty series in the definitive first-person action experience on mobile," the official statement reads.

CoD Mobile is a standalone title with a mix of all the popular maps, weapons, characters from the entire franchise, including CoD: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The developer also advises that Call of Duty Mobile is optimised for high-end phones, but it can be playable on some mid-range devices on Android and iOS platforms.

There's no exact release date for the game, but there will be pre-launch beta versions of the game for those who pre-register. Call of Duty pre-registrations are live on Google Play Store and soon it will be available on the Apple App Store. Our best guess is that the stable version of Call of Duty Mobile will arrive later this year after successful beta testing.

There is no clarity on how the in-app purchases are going to work in Call of Duty Mobile. We know that it's free-to-play, but will Activision monetise through in-game cosmetics or upgrades to weapons and modes is still a mystery.

Prior to this official announcement, Activision was testing Call of Duty Mobile with limited users in Australia. The game was available to download via an APK file in the country. With the latest announcement, the beta testing might open to more regions. Stay tuned for updates.