The massive lighting-sparked wildfire in California has burnt vast swathes of lands in San Franciso bay area demolishing several structures. The fire has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and reach for a safer area in the sweltering heat.

The region is currently facing 26 significant fires. The largest right now are the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Sonoma County, and SCU Lightning Complex fires in Silicon Valley and the East Bay and west of the Central Valley.

More than 11,000 lighting strikes in 3-days

The burgeoning fire is being fanned by continuous thousands of lighting, igniting hundreds of individual fires. Over the period of three days this week, nearly 11,000 lighting strikes have hit California, which so far has burnt more than 500,00 acres of land in North and Central California. The affected area is more than the area of California's largest city, Los Angeles.

Dangerous air quality

NASA on Wednesday captured the enormous plumes of smoke smothering cities and towns in the San Joaquin Valley and San Francisco Bay area.

SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA's #GOES17?️ continues to track the extensive #smoke from the #wildfires across Northern California. This #GeoColor view shows the smoke blowing well away for the #fires, stretching hundreds of miles over the Pacific Ocean. #CAwx #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/tjskieth8E — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 19, 2020

Several global air quality monitoring websites say that the air quality in the Bay area currently is worse than anywhere else, including locations that are generally considered to have the poorest air quality such as India and China. The air quality in the region is so bad that it can cause health conditions to even healthy human beings.

"Exposure to wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing cough, a dry scratchy throat, and irritated sinuses," Erin DeMerritt of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District told CNN. He added, "it can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from respiratory illnesses."

Evacuation ordered

Authorities have ordered evacuations across many areas, including the University of California.

Students have been advised to evacuate the campus as flames were nearing the famed Lick Observatory, where astronomers from the university have been conducting experiments.

As thousands leave the area under the evacuation order, authorities are requesting people to do not stop on sideways and take pictures and videos of the fire as the fire is expanding fast and could pose a danger to communities.

Several structures have been burnt badly.

The highest number of coronavirus cases in the country

California is battling many battles at the same time. The state is fighting the surge of coronavirus cases as it has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.