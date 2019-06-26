Where there is will, there is a way. When you work hard with dedication and belief, no one can stop you from achieving massive in life. "The journey from cakes to Elite Make Up Artist" a woman who has made her name count with her expertise as Makeup Artist "Agrika Kalra".

Agrika Karla a certified make up artist and businesswomen is known for her perfection. She has her salon in Delhi called "Agrika Kalra Luxury Salon". Agrika's name in huge in B-town and she has won many prestigious awards too from B-town.

Agrika Karla relation with makeup began at an early age as she always wanted to do something classy to the faces when she sees people around her. So she joined a Diploma in Fashion and started working as a makeup artist. In no time she becomes famous with her work, and now there is no looking back; she is the first choice of A-list people in India for every event, fashion shows or anything, she is perfect and makes you look perfect.

Agrika Kalra is an invaluable asset to B-town and beauty world. She has worked with a top class model, actors then movies, shoots, fashion shows, short films, web series. The way she portrays faces is incredible, and she loves her job.

She likes to remain active in social media where she had a massive number of fan following from B-towns small to big celebs and general. Agrika Kalra feels social media has helped her lot to grow her business; she has got many clients from social media platform and students, too for her academy. Aah, 21st-century women, she knows how to work in today's competitive world and grow business worldwide, its and clear indication she is going to make great with her powerful and creative mind which knows how to make a face elegant and earn significant with her brain.

Agrika Kalra understands the importance of a thick layer of skin on the face, so she uses all the prime products in her bag for her clients.

Agrika Kalra is working hard to expand more in her business, and she is getting what she deserves. She has gained many A-list clients in her list from various cities of India, and that list is growing bigger, her salon is the becoming the first place for much top class businessman's around, and her academy is also increasing at a rapid pace.

So everything for her is like a dream come true, but looking to her expertise and demand, we feel it is just beginning for talent like Agrika Kalra many more to come in future.