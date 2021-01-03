Much like every year, the series Byomkesh will release on the first week of January 2021. It is based on the novel Magno Mainak, one of the tales of Byomkesh Bakshi which was written by Saradindu Bandyopadhyay.

Byomkesh in the Hindi film industry was memorable for the performance of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and in 2020 it gained new grounds for popularity when Door Darshan decided to screen the Rajit Kapur episodes again during the lockdown phase. The sixth season of Byomkesh is newly adapted from the novels and from the looks of it, the trailer looks intriguing for various reasons.

At a time when citizens of India have become extremely conscious of their religious identities, it is difficult to say whether the team of Hoichoi's Byomkesh thought of producing this film to address the newfound condition in the country right now, or if it had been a previously planned sequence.

An attractive girl who hails from Pakistan has her head and neck covered in a white shawl, is suddenly found dead. Byomkesh Bakshi, being an intelligent detective understands that there's more to this case than what meets the eyes. He makes urgent visits to the place of murder and refuses to accept the proofs which are placed right in front of him. In Bengali novels, Byomkesh doesn't just think like a detective but as a family man, that is where the novel stands out.

The criminal activities in Byomkesh novels aren't only about murder, threat, blackmail, but they also have an emotion of rage, anger, jealousy, attached to itself. The series is expected to release on January 8.