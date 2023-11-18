Anushka Sharma is on cloud nine and rightly so! With Virat Kohli's exemplary performance in the World Cup series, Anushka was seen beaming with joy in the stadiums. From cheering for Virat Kohli to rooting for him on social media, Anushka and Virat's incredibly cute moments have taken over social media. One such moment is that of Anushka blowing kisses to Virat after his 50th ODI century.

Reddit reacts

As Anushka continued to blow kisses at Virat Kohli from the stands, Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham were seen looking at her lovingly from another stand. "This is probably the closest ranbir anushka picture we are getting," a Reddit thread read. "Even John is looking at her. I think she was blowing kisses to VK and everyone was looking at her reaction," a user wrote. "I was happy she was sitting separately from the bolly gang," another user wrote.

"The whole bollywood was looking so smaller in the stadium in front of Anushka. A proud wife," one more comment on the thread read. "Anushka won at life," a comment read. "Somehow i feel she escaped the gutter that is bollywood by staying a little aloof, not marrying into that filth and is kind of a royal today," another comment on the thread read. "Channa mereya intensifies," was one more of the comments. "Bro looks like he is just about to break into channa mereya mereyaaa," another one of the comments read.

Ranbir Kapoor has always maintained that Anushka Sharma is one of his closest friends in the industry. The two have worked together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where Sharma played his love interest.