The Badminton World Federation (BWF) at its 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) has placed a four-term limit for its president.

30% of each gender on Council

It also approved changes to its constitution, ensuring "at least 30 per cent of each gender on Council and among the representatives from each continental region".

"I want to congratulate the membership for passing the landmark vote to approve the constitutional change to ensure gender equality on the BWF Council and for taking another important step to improve our governance practice by bringing in a vetting process for officials of the BWF, BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer said in a statement.

"The virtual AGM has allowed us to complete our governance requirements to host our AGM every year before July 31, but also to deliver some important decisions to ensure we continuously improve our governance practice over time," Hoyer added.

The AGM took place virtually owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision on gender representation falls in line with the International Olympic Committee's target for International Federations (IFs) for 2020.