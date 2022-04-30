Five months after busting a module of cross-border narco-terrorism, Kupwara police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against nine accused including three sitting in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)

The case was registered after the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition and narcotics in the Karnah area of the Kupwara district in November 2021.

According to police the chargesheet was filed in the special NIA Court Baramulla against the six arrested accused and their three handlers presently based in PoJK

The six accused arrested persons are Adil Husain Shah, Fariz Hussain Shah, Rafiq Ahmad, Amir Fareed, Mohammad Farooq Badan, and Umar Ashraf Lone.

Cross-border module busted in November 2021

The security forces on November 2, 2021, arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and also recovered a large quantity of narcotics, arms, and ammunition in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

One person namely Adil Hussain, a hardcore OGW involved in narco-terrorism, has received a consignment of weapons and narcotics from across the border.

On this, a search was launched in his house at Takia Baderkote by Kupwara Police. During searches, two AK-47 rifles, two AK magazines, and 208 AK rounds were recovered from his house.

During questioning, Adil revealed the names of other OGWs involved in this module. Searches were conducted in the houses of other OGWs and Kupwara Police recovered some arms and narcotics.

Nine persons were part of this module

The police investigation has established that the nine chargesheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring arms, ammunition, and narcotics from across the LoC and then supplying it to terrorists active in the Valley.

The narcotic drugs were sold for generating funds in J&K and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based across the border in Pakistan.

The funds generated were pumped for the furtherance of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir through a network of OGWs arrested in the case.

The Pakistan-based terrorist handlers chargesheeted under section 299 CrPC in the case are Mohammad Sadiq Shah son of Akbar Shah originally hailing from Panjtara Karnah, Tanzer Ahmad son of Mangta Shah Originally hailing from Karnah now based in Muzafarabad, and Mahmood Shah son of Maqsood Shah a resident of Panjtara Karnah.