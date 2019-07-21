Vivek Kothari, son of popular businessman Mr. Prithviraj Kothari has carved quite a niche for himself, and now he wants to try his luck in Bollywood.

Vivek is very passionate about films. He loves watching films and apparently understands very well what goes behind making one. It is his passion, love and understanding for cinema that helped him take a new direction in his life. Vivek is all set to produce a Bollywood film.

He will soon announce the director, title and the star cast of his first Bollywood project.

At this young age, Vivek is an Executive Director of Augmont Enterprises Private Limited. It is a company of integrated precious metals management which carries operations in trading of gold and silver coin through its online platform, gold refining and manufacturing of tamper proof packaged jewelry.

At the age of 28 years, Vivek Kothari has a great quest for knowledge and is always keen on making new strategies for the upliftment of the bullion industry. He aims to make "Augmont" presence globally.