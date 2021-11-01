Tanuj Patel celebrates 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in different ways is keen to create job opportunities for the underprivileged sector in recent times, looking forward to their dreams coming true. He has taken the charge of social change in his country and wants to make a difference with his contribution, he claims.

Because of his actions in the field of social service, he has become even more popular. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he rose to the occasion, organizing relief and awareness programmes for those who needed help, he claims.

He is an entrepreneur who is loved by the people for the person he is and the work he has done. Founder of Roots Foundation, he has decided to celebrate the 75 years of Independence "75 Aazadi ka Amrut Mahotsava." Under which he will talk about Patriotism at 75 schools, colleges or social organisations. India has come a long way and celebrated its 75th independence day this year hence 75 schools. The sacrifices made by our freedom fighters during the Freedom struggle will be commemorated there. He will also show his presence to give speeches at Gujarati festival Lok Dayro.

He and his better-half Umangi Patel have taken initiative to organize cottage industry namely Truptam Products of sweets for women to make them financially stable and independent.

The entrepreneur with a social bent of mind is keen to provide better treatment to people at affordable rates for which he has established Tsquare hospitals at Anand. It is a multi-specialty hospital that provides quality care and services.

His IT and Social Media head, Dr Sarthak Patel has stated that his programmes were live on social media platforms like Facebook and millions of youngsters have watched it.

He is a businessman along with being a philanthropist. His idea of philanthropy inspires people, especially youngsters, to step out of their house and do their bit.