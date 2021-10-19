A Ghaziabad-based businessman has been arrested for allegedly molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. According to the case filed in the Sahar police station, the businessman inappropriately touched the actress while she was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai.

Inappropriate behavior of businessman led to arrest

According to reports, the businessman tried to molest the actress by inappropriate touch while she was opening the overhead storage to take her handbag. The businessman apparently tried to hold her waist, and the actress soon alerted it to the cabin crew.

The cabin crew members asked the actress to lodge a complaint. The actress initially tried to lodge a complaint at the Versova police station, but she was asked to inform the Sahar police station. After the complaint was filed, police officials arrested the businessman who hails from Ghaziabad, Times of India reports.

Confusion over the identity of the accused

While on the flight, the accused had told that his name is Rajeev to the cabin crew member. Upon investigation, police officers came to know that it was not Rajeev, but the actual molester was Nitin, who sat next to Rajeev on the flight.

The 40-year-old actress has apparently identified the alleged molester. Nitin has been now arrested, and police officials have charged him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

More details regarding the molestation case are expected to unveil in the coming hours. Stay Tuned.