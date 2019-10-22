Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that going forward, the backbone of India-US ties will be strong business relations between the two countries.

Addressing the US India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that the India-US relations have grown to a level where it is now beyond the relationship of the two governments.

He said that the status of the business relationship between the two countries is very strong and going forward the business relations will form the backbone of the relationship.

The External Affairs Minister said that technology and people will be the most important component of the relations. He said the US will remain the technology leader in the world for a long time to come.

About the key things to focus on in the India-US relationship, he said that if India focuses on improving quality of human resources, that would have an enormous impact on its standing in the world and the relationship with the US.

He added that many of the government programmes being implemented will have the cumulative impact of transforming the quality of human resources in India.

On the trade issues, Jaishankar said the US administration has made trade issues a lot more central to foreign policy. "I don't see any obstacle that can't be overcome between the United States and India," he added.