The power of smart phones was only understood after internet became accessible to almost everyone everywhere at some next-to-nothing prices. The technological advancements, has in turn giving everyone the ability to keep themselves entertained for hours at a stretch.

Except for YouTube and social media, OTT Platforms to have played a pretty important role in keeping the audience entertained with its creative content from across the globe. Mediums like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5 and many more have become a huge source of entertainment from everyone around, by only paying a certain amount for an yearly or monthly subscription.

But this has started to drop, with the emerging market competition in the OTT space. More and more new platforms have started to provide content as a free service. With so much to digest, a person is likely to loose all interest.

Talking about of the overflow of content in the digital space, CEO and founder of a popular digital marketing company, Deep Dive Digital, Naman Bhutra states, "Even though we are happy about the boon of OTT platforms in the world, too much of it and the freebie strategies applied by these companies are likely to see its downfall soon."

Naman, who boosts 10+ years in the field of digital marketing is a professional in managing various brands and some of the A list Bollywood celebs. He is also one of the popular Bollywood news websites, Bollywood Bubble.

