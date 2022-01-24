In a shocking development from the Western African nation of Burkina Faso, President Roch Kabore was reportedly detained by mutinying soldiers on Monday. This comes after gunshots were heard early Sunday morning in barracks in the capital Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso's government had confirmed gunfire in some barracks but denied the information on social media about the Army takeover.

Due to the unrest in some barracks, President Kabore signed a decree to impose a nationwide curfew in Burkina Faso. Defence Minister General Barthelemy Simpore declared on state television that the situation was under control, denying rumours that the President had been detained by soldiers.

According to BBC, President Kabore was detained at a military camp and the soldiers had reportedly surrounded the state television headquarters.

Reuters shared photos that show armoured vehicles part of the president's fleet riddled with bullets near the president palace. Reports of heavy gunfire were reported by residents of the president's neighbourhood.

What are the soldiers demanding?

The soldiers are demanding more support and resources to fight the terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda and IS. The mutinying soldiers are demanding better welfare for the wounded soldiers and their families and even sought resignation of the army and intelligence chiefs.

Despite being a gold producer, Burkina Faso is one of the poorest countries in West Africa. Hundreds of people even came out in support of the soldiers amid Sunday's curfew. The ruling party's HQ was even set on fire in protest.