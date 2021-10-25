The year 2005 was a bonanza year for Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee. It came packed with versatile roles with a serious film like Black, on one hand, and a fun flick like Bunty Aur Babli on the other hand. The original film starred her opposite alleged beau Abhishek Bachchan and the pairing did wonder for the cast, film, and movie buffs.

After 16 years, the con-couple is back, sans the original Bunty. But fans of the film aren't complaining. Saif Ali Khan seems to have gotten into Bunty's pants just as smoothly. He speaks less, dyes his hair with mehendi, keeps his occasionally-Punjabi-speaking wife happy, and can be seen working on losing the tummy flab.

He can con but he can't fight the way old Bunty could, which makes sense. Babli, on the other hand, seems obsessed with floral prints and being a dedicated homemaker post marriage. The duo has a son who loves to flatter his mother by clicking her pictures.

But the sequel to this partly-romantic, partly comic film couldn't have just survived on the life and adventures of a middle-class former con couple. And hence, arrive the new-age Bunty aur Babli duo, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. They are young, spunky, vivacious and share great energy on-screen.

In the trailer of the sequel film, the duo can be seen conning people in various avatars including some over-the-top, cliche ones too. Reacting to the release of the trailer video, makeup artist Preetisheel Singh who created prosthetic looks for the con characters in the sequel shared on Twitter: