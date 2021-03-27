The release date of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', one of the much-anticipated films of 2021, has been postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. Owing to the new restrictions and lockdowns that are being implemented in some parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, producer Aditya Chopra has decided not to release the film on April 23.

According to reports, Yash Raj Films will announce the new release date depending on the situation due to the novel coronavirus as the production house aims to release it at the theatres only. At present, India is experiencing the second wave of the deadly coronavirus and in certain parts, the government has been forced to impose lockdown yet again to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted, "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari (sic)."

In a following tweet, he added: "Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead (sic)."

Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021

In September 2020, the team had wrapped up the shoot for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', however, it got delayed due to the pandemic. Sharing the news, Siddhant Chaturvedi had written on Instagram, "Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song. Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented. #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 @yrf (sic)."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari in the lead roles. Directed by Varun Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli' featuring Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also saw a special dance number titled 'Kajra Re' by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' Hindi version postponed

This latest news of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' getting postponed comes a couple of days after the makers of 'Haathi Mere Saathi' starring Rana Daggubati decided to postpone the release of the Hindi version of the film due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. However, Eros International, the production house of the film, has confirmed that the Telegu and Tamil versions of the film titled 'Aranya' and 'Kaadan' respectively, will release in theatres on March 26, as per plan.