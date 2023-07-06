Congratulations are in order for Sana Khan as the former actor welcomed a baby boy with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad on July 5. Sana took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared the happy news with her fans.

"May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. Jazak Allah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours," she wrote.

From fans to friends from the fraternity congratulated the former actor on embracing motherhood.

Sana Khan quit showbiz

Sana Khan is married to Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad. The two tied the knot in November 2020. The former actress announced her pregnancy in March this year.

During one of the conversations, Sana that she is excited to embrace motherhood. "I am looking forward to it. It will be a different journey. I cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms."

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as one of the finalists of the show. They also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sana was last seen in the web series Special Ops which also starred Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon in the lead.

Other celebs who embraced parenthood n the last few months are:

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Few days before Eid-al-Adha actor couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib embraced parenthood. As it was a premature delivery, the newborn was kept in NICU.

In one of his vlogs, Shoaib spoke about his son and said, "Day by day thoda sa improvement dikh raha hai usme. Doctors are very confident ki bohut jald woh theek hojayega. 'Aap usko apne saath ghar pe leke jayenge' (Day by day improvement is being seen in him. Doctors are very confident that he will recover soon. You will take him home with you)."

"Abhi cheeze bohut hi normal hai, bohut hi better hai lekin woh puri tareeke se theek nahi hai. Usko kuch din aur abhi NICU mein rakkha jayega. (Now, things are much normal and better but he is not completely fine. He will be kept in the NICU for a few more days)."

Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar were blessed with a baby boy on June 21.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Last week, Gauahar Khan's newborn son Zehaan, celebrated his first Eid with his Ammi and Abu, Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Zehaan in a customised outfit, as well as extended greeting to their fans.

Little Zehaan looked cute as a button, the outfit was emblazoned with a special message that read, "My first Eid al-Adha with Ammi and Abbu." Zehaan wore a white onesie with green socks.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in 2020 welcomed their first child on May 10 2023.

Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on June 20 in Hyderabad after 11 years of marriage. On June 30, the couple held a traditional naming ceremony function for their daughter

The newly minted parents along with their parents blessed their daughter and the newborn baby's grandparents named the newborn - Klin Kaara Konidela.

In the note, the power couple said that name is inspired by Lalitha Sahasranamam - which is said to be a sacred mantra in the Hindu religion. According to the couple, the Klin Kaara signifies "transformative and purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening."