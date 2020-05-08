During a time where most small businesses are struggling to survive due to COVID-19, these 3 women found a way to generate money for businesses that are losing it. Koereyelle DuBose, Founder of WERK University, Arnita Johnson-Hall creator of Luxurious Credit and Raevyn Hokett, Creator of The Self-Employment School joined forces to create The Bundle Bestie which is a collaborative project that partners with groups of black women to bring together valuable resources and provide them at a deeply discounted rate to their community.

Their launch bundle, The Spring into the Bag Collection was created to be a stimulus package for those who were in crisis due to COVID. They brought together 15 successful entrepreneurs in a variety of different industries to offer resources valued at $5000 for a $197 price tag. Through their efforts, they were able to reach over 1,000 women and provide over $3000 in business grants to six black women. One of the ladies invested her last $200 in the bundle and received the money back within 24 hours through a sale.

They utilized 100% organic marketing without any ads. Through live broadcasts with all 15 collaborators, Q&A's and email newsletters, the word got out. The purpose behind their goal of really practicing group economics surely paid off. They were able to make over $220,000 in sales in just 12 days which allowed them the opportunity to pay their collaborators over $10,000 during this extreme time of need. The ladies of The Bundle Bestie are working diligently to create their next set of resources and they will be launching another bundle very soon.

For more information visit their website below: TheBundleBestie.com