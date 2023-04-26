The investigation conducted by the security agencies after Thursday's terror attack in the border district of Poonch confirmed that terrorists used steel bullets to ambush an Army truck.

Reports said that terrorists used steel core bullets, capable of piercing an armoured shield and decamped with the soldiers' weapons. Reports said a sniper is believed to have targeted the truck from the front before the other terrorists sprayed bullets and lobbed grenades at it.

Steel core bullets, capable of piercing an armoured shield, were used by NATO forces during the Afghanistan war and these bullets are part of ammunitions NATO forces have abandoned after leaving Afghanistan.

Security forces observed that terrorists used American armour-piercing bullets during the attack on unarmed soldiers.

Official sources reported that these bullets were successful in piercing through the bulletproof jackets worn by the troops during encounters.

Reports said that some terrorists were also found using advanced night visions, which were made in Canada and this equipment was also part of the arms, and ammunition left by the NATO troops in Afghanistan.

Armour-piercing bullets were abandoned by Americans in Afghanistan

As per reports, these bullets have been an important part of the weapons left by the US military in Afghanistan and now this ammunition has reached Jammu and Kashmir.

In August 2022, deadly armour-piercing bullets were recovered from two foreign terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who were killed during a suicidal attack on an Army camp at Pargal village in Rajouri district.

Such deadly bullets were earlier used by terrorists only in the Kashmir Valley. Made from aluminum metal, these bullets can even penetrate bulletproof vehicles.

Earlier in Kashmir a self-styled commander of JeM, Vilayat Hussain Lone alias Sajjad Afghani, was killed in an encounter at Shopian. The army had recovered 36 rounds of armed steel-core bullets.

The ammunition normally used in the AK series rifles was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing bullets with the hard steel core. The bullet termed Armour Piercing (AP), is built of hardened steel or tungsten carbide.