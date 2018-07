Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, July 4, said that the Modi government is doing nothing for the betterment of the farmers. He also took a jibe on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and said that it should not be called a bullet train, it should instead be referred to as a magic train, adding that it will never be constructed.

Rahul Gandhi added if at all the bullet train is ever made it is going to be in Congress regime. He was addressing the farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Fursatganj.