Bollywood diva Malaika Arora rose to fame with the song Chhaiya Chhaaiya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. She is known for her sizzling dance moves in Fevicol Se, and Munni Badnaam to name a few. The actor has also been part of reality show judges. Being a fitness enthusiast, the actor is often papped in and around the city, mostly heading to her yoga studio or gym.

Any fashion event is incomplete without Malla's stunning appearance. On Friday, Malaika walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.



Malaika looked gorgeous in an off-white colour lehenga.

Archana Kochhar designed Malaika Arora's lehenga. Malaika was a sight to behold as she seized the ramp with her flawless walk.

The diva was also seen interacting with the paps.

A clip that has gone viral shows, that as Malaika was seen walking ahead, paps were clicking pictures. She then asked them, "Aap building tak aaoge?" (Will you be coming home..)

In no time, the video went viral and fans reacted to it.

Another clip shows Malaika holding her lehenga and didn't notice an object near her hard and was about to hit her head, but paps cautioned her and told her to be careful.

Malaika Arora turns showstopper for designer Archana Kochhar

Malaika Arora opted for a sleeveless bralette and paired it with an embroidered skirt, and a matching dupatta. The blouse has a plunging neckline, which amped up her look. She kept her make-up subtle.

Malaika draped a net dupatta on her arms. It featured sequin embellishments, mirror work, and thread embroidery on the borders.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor, the couple have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating back in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.

Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp

Apart from Malaika, Karisma Kapoor also slayed on the ramp. She opted for a red sequined lehenga as she turned showstopper for the clothing brand Awigna.