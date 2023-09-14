Discover the incredible journey of Saurabh Abrol, the entrepreneur behind Le Malt Hospitality Group, who's redefining the hospitality sector one brand at a time.

Meet Saurabh Abrol, the CEO and founder of the Le Malt Hospitality Group, a conglomerate making strides in the hospitality sector with a portfolio that includes brands like Le Malt Lounge, Le Malt Royale, Le Malt Imperiale, Meximodo, and Wine Chateau.

The man who started his entrepreneurial journey in 1998 has seen his fair share of ups and downs, and he brings a unique perspective to the industry: that anyone can achieve anything if they're willing to live uncomfortably now to live comfortably later.

Abrol's foray into the alcohol and hospitality business was inspired by his father 25 years ago. The brand he built stands as a testament to his relentless hard work, dedication, and sheer will to innovate.

On the cusp of generating almost $75M in revenue, Abrol had this to say about his inspiration: "The hardships created a fire in me to work hard, learn, and be the person I envisioned to be as a CEO of my own hospitality company."

Saurabh Abrol's journey has been anything but straightforward. His path has been strewn with a range of obstacles, from fierce market competition and staffing dilemmas to the unpredictability of food costs and ever-evolving consumer tastes. But it's not just the hurdles that define him; it's his resilience and ingenuity in overcoming them.

Abrol consistently crafts strategies that not only adapt but thrive in the face of adversity. "Challenges aren't setbacks; they're opportunities for growth," he notes, underlining that hardships are essential stepping stones, not obstacles to sidestep.

Adding another layer to his resilience is Abrol's personal history. "Whether you consider it a cliché story or not, when my family and I migrated to the States in 1990, we had nothing. At 10 years old, I was a friendless kid in school, burdened by a thick English accent and subjected to daily bullying," he recalls.

"My family of four huddled in a single-bedroom apartment; that was our only sanctuary. Those challenges lit a fire within me—a determination to not just survive but to excel, driving me to become the CEO of my own hospitality empire. I've learned that you need to embrace discomfort to carve out a comfortable existence."

When it comes to standing out in the crowded hospitality sector, Abrol credits his success to his focus on customer service. His brands have garnered rave reviews from dedicated customers, essentially earning them for life. "We have never focused on a temporary concept; we've developed concepts that will last for decades," he proudly states.

With a business that's taken off like a rocket ship, Abrol has a clear path mapped out for the future. From expanding his portfolio to becoming a billion-dollar brand, his sights are set high. The goal? "Creating a legacy for my two daughters and future generations."

Abrol is confident about the path ahead, setting the stage for an empire that's rooted in superior customer service and concept longevity. With a business philosophy that mirrors his personal mantras, the sky is hardly the limit for what he aims to achieve. "Success may take time, but the toil begins now. The investment isn't just monetary; it's an investment in health, mindset, and soul—the three crucial elements that power any venture's success," he states unequivocally.

This isn't just about scaling heights in the business world; it's about creating a lineage of success and resilience, a true testament to what hard work, tenacity, and a never-say-die attitude can achieve. And this narrative, much like his businesses, is designed to last.

Saurabh Abrol isn't merely another name in entrepreneurship; he's a force that has reshaped the landscape of the industry. Honored as Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of The Year, listed among the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business, and recognized for achievements by Market Watch Leaders, R&R Marketing, and the Rothman Institute of Entrepreneurship, Abrol's trajectory stands as a testament to relentless dedication, creative brilliance, and unparalleled perseverance.

Follow Saurabh Abrol on Instagram at Saurabhabrol, Lemaltlounge, Lemaltroyale, Lemaltimperiale, and Meximodo.

Intrigued? This is just a snippet of a journey that promises much more. With Saurabh Abrol at the helm, one thing is for sure—the hospitality industry has a lot to look forward to.