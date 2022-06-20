The fifth and series-decider T20I between India and South Africa got washed out on Sunday evening in Bengaluru. South Africa started the series with back-to-back wins but India bounced back strongly in the second half of the bilateral series to completely outplay the visitors in the next two games. While the series held 2-2 after four matches, the attention shifted to the fifth and final T20 international in Bengaluru anticipating a high-voltage game between both the teams.

After much delay due to rain, the fifth T20 international started with India being forced to bat first. But after 3.3 overs of India's innings possible before incessant rain forced the umpires to call off the game with the hosts on 28/2 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following the washed-out deciding fifth T20I, opinions are growing for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to spend on building a few stadiums with the the the retractable roofs. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to social media to give vent to the spectators' frustration, saying, "Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof... with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it's imperative to have to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can."

Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2022

England great Kevin Pietersen, who has been part of several cricketing campaigns in India including playing for several years in the Indian Premier League, urged the Indian cricket board to improve the "stadiums for the viewers and players", given the kind of money they have earned from the IPL media rights recently.

3. The new TV rights deal for the IPl was HUGE! When you see those numbers, I think the BCCI will now improve the stadiums for the viewers, players etc.

India is a powerhouse & lead with so much. They should now build the BEST stadiums in the world. ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 20, 2022

Cricket fans lauded Pietersen for highlighting such an important issue and shared their own 'painful' experience at various stadia across the country.