Amitabh Bachchan has been actively sharing images and videos on his social media platforms, ever since the lockdown has begun. Whether it's about, motivating followers for staying positive amid the coronavirus outbreak or it's about spreading the love during the festivals, Big B has been keeping his fans engaged.

Recently, he wished 'Happy Baisakhi' to his social media fam in a unique style. Big B posted a snap from his old song 'Teri Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' from the movie Suhaag and wrote, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई | ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई । हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ| सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब Happy Baisakhi love "

Amitabh can be seen donning Punjabi attire with a yellow turban on his head. The song originally featured Rekha, Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor along with Big B. Now, while some of the fans were seen showering love at Big B, many tried to post illogical comments on the image.

'Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe'

A follower named Akshay went too far and wrote, "Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe." Looks like Big B was in no mood to take troll and gave a befitting reply to him by saying, "Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap."

Amitabh did not stop there. He went on to correct himself and dropped another comment which read, "sorry ek aur typo ....end should have been 'buddha hoga tera baap'."

Check out the befitting replies by Shahenshah

Amitabh is known for his composed and calm nature. Unlike his wife Jaya Bachchan, he has bee spotted coordinating with the paparazzi and media persons on several occasions. But when it comes to his family, he is in no mood of taking trolls.

Rishte me ye tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai Amitabh Bachchan. Mic drop!