The trendy boy band BTS performed for South Korean President Moon Jae-In, first lady Kim Jung Sook and other French dignitaries in Paris at a special cultural concert on October 14. The event highlighted President Moon's four-day state visit to promote a friendly relationship between South Korea and France.

The concert themed "Resonance of Korean Musicians" featured both traditional and Korean music, including performance by Black Spring, MoonGoGo and a stellar performance by K-Pop band BTS. The event was designed to propel cultural exchanges and to provide a healthy environment between the two countries.

Following their performance, President Moon congratulated the septet band for their role in promoting Korean culture and music worldwide. BTS member expressed their joy in participating in a meaningful event and shared their picture with the President on their official twitter handle.

BTS managed to make their presence felt amid their Europe tour, with the event preceding their "Love Yourself" tour. The boys are expected to recreate their magic at the upcoming concert on October 19th in Paris. BTS will next be seen performing in Berlin as part of their world tour.

The South Korean President is currently on a four-nation tour and is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron to hold a bilateral summit.